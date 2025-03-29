15,980 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Purchased by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.95. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

