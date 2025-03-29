Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes $610,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,693.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.88. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.16 and a 12-month high of $120.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

