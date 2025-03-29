Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 489.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 119.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period.

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $707,808.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,086,338.80. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clint Hurt sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $233,387.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,717,822.94. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,896 shares of company stock worth $6,957,496 in the last 90 days. 61.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNRG stock opened at $224.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $98.55 and a 1-year high of $243.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.10. The company has a market capitalization of $384.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.51.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

