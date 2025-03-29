Maridea Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETHE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth $8,359,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at $4,378,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter worth about $5,056,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 187,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 148,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,639,000.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”?) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.