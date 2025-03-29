Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Strong Sell

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Frontline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.46.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. Frontline has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $29.39.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.16 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Frontline by 102.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 22,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

