Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,700 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 576.9 days.

Aixtron Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AIXXF opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. Aixtron has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

