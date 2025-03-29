Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,700 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 576.9 days.
Aixtron Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AIXXF opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. Aixtron has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $27.00.
About Aixtron
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aixtron
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.