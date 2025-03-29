Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the February 28th total of 229,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,222.0 days.
Accor Stock Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS:ACRFF opened at $47.40 on Friday. Accor has a twelve month low of $35.64 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15.
About Accor
