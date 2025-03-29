Robinson plc (LON:RBN) Increases Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a 40.0% increase from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Robinson Stock Performance

Shares of RBN opened at GBX 128.75 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.62. The stock has a market cap of £21.57 million, a P/E ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.72. Robinson has a one year low of GBX 93.10 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 130 ($1.68).

Robinson (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX (19.80) (($0.26)) EPS for the quarter. Robinson had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinson will post 9.4014733 EPS for the current year.

Robinson Company Profile

Robinson plc is a leading provider of innovative custom moulded plastic and rigid paperboard packaging.

