Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 115.5% from the February 28th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO David M. Kantor sold 70,350 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $68,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,899.78. This trade represents a 89.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 50.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban One stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Free Report) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 1.58% of Urban One worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Urban One stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.59. Urban One has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.07.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

