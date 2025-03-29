ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.4% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $55.27 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

