ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing Sells 2,829 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

VTI stock opened at $273.43 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.9854 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

