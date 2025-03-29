RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires 6,396 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $21,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $212.17 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $198.44 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.90.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

