RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 731.5% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $39.28 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.4005 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

