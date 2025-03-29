Caz Investments LP Sells 15,000 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Caz Investments LP lowered its position in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Hagerty accounts for about 0.1% of Caz Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Caz Investments LP’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hagerty by 25,769.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hagerty by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 494,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Hagerty by 188.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $32,859.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,308,961 shares in the company, valued at $43,822,133.37. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,200. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HGTY opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.41 and a beta of 0.84. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

