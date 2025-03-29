RiverFront Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,912,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,161,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after buying an additional 1,101,707 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $170.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $271.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.