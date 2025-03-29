VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI) Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 753,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,044 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $22,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOTI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,490,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $948,000.

VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $36.29.

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

