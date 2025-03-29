RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases 826 Shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XCCC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XCCC. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Swan Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $955,000.

BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $157.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.53. BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28.

The BondBloxx CCC Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XCCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of CCC (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

