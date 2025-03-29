RiverFront Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,958 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $84,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.02. The company has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $58.09 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

