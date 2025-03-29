IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 328.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 371,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 43,957 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Mission Produce by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 100,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 157,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 56,885 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce Trading Down 1.5 %

AVO stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $719.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mission Produce

About Mission Produce

In other Mission Produce news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 21,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $220,014.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,412 shares in the company, valued at $215,190.60. This represents a 50.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 15,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,772.80. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 138,285 shares of company stock worth $1,572,120 over the last 90 days. 35.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

