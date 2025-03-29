RiverFront Investment Group LLC Has $39.32 Million Position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,033,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,102 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF worth $39,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 2,147.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 808,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,744,000 after buying an additional 772,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,495,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Finally, Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000.

Get JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPMB opened at $38.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $39.01. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $40.73.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.