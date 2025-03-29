Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $204.41 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,589,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,770 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $204,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.50.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Oliver sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,214,190.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,003,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,791,668.57. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 905,864 shares of company stock valued at $77,824,710 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

