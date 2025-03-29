Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Bought by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,188,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,915,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,433,280 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,299 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,993,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after purchasing an additional 955,574 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,450,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,093,000 after purchasing an additional 765,994 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,297,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after buying an additional 643,634 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

FNDA stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.22. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

