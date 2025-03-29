Horizon Investment Services LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Horizon Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $70.44 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $86.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $144.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

