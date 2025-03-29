Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,200 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

