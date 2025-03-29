Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Purchased by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 627,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pure Cycle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 253.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 49,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pure Cycle by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. Pure Cycle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

