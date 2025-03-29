Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Invests $1.31 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,696 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 1.8% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,745,858,000 after acquiring an additional 778,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,285 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,554,180,000 after purchasing an additional 331,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $573,446,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,383,024 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $499,956,000 after buying an additional 332,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,324,291 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $494,528,000 after buying an additional 174,366 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEM opened at $107.34 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $105.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

