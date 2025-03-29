Pamplona Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Pamplona Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 51,845,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,846,000. Latham Group accounts for 51.3% of Pamplona Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pamplona Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Latham Group as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Latham Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Latham Group by 29,902.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. sold 105,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $688,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,629.72. This trade represents a 24.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. Latham Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $744.45 million, a P/E ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 1.84.
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.
