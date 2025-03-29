Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. Acquires Shares of 112,500 B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. B2Gold comprises approximately 0.4% of Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 269,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $40,192,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in B2Gold by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,947,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $2.88 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.67%.

BTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark upgraded B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

