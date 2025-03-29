Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 9,464 Shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twin Disc were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 565,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 78,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 689.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 33,483 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Twin Disc by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Twin Disc by 36.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Twin Disc by 753.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $112.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.58. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 2.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Twin Disc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

