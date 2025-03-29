Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Lindsay by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lindsay by 29.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Lindsay by 21.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $126.55 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $109.27 and a 52 week high of $140.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.69.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.11%.

LNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lindsay from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

