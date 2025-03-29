Heartland Advisors Inc. Makes New $4.14 Million Investment in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 214,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Envista by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 target price on Envista in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 44.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

