NEOS Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,975,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,078,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,716,000 after buying an additional 87,675 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,075,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,138,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCEP stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.33. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

