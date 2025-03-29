AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,366 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,172,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,435,000 after acquiring an additional 94,804 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

