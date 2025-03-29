Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,354 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FLJP opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $31.08.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

