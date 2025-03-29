Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Position Trimmed by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,301 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEF opened at $28.08 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

