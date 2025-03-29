1,474 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Purchased by denkapparat Operations GmbH

denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of R opened at $140.53 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.88 and a twelve month high of $171.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.94.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on R

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.