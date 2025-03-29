Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

ROP stock opened at $582.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $570.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.70. The company has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $685.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.18.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

