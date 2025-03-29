denkapparat Operations GmbH Acquires Shares of 10,432 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

