denkapparat Operations GmbH Makes New $205,000 Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 48,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.