220 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Bought by denkapparat Operations GmbH

denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total value of $1,462,248.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,227.36. This trade represents a 45.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total value of $281,193.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,592.98. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 68 shares of company stock valued at $91,008 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,307.86 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $555.71 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,348.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,239.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%. The business had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

