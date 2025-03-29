Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kanzhun by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 600,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kanzhun by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 42,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BZ shares. Barclays raised their price target on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of Kanzhun stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. Kanzhun Limited has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

