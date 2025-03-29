Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 796.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Repligen by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Repligen

In other news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,169.67. The trade was a 31.53 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Price Performance

Repligen stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.59, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $184.98.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

