Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $441.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $419.70 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $510.73. The company has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Melius Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.53.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

