Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,367 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $10,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after buying an additional 196,245 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

