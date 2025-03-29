ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Erickson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $57.34 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $93.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1977 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

