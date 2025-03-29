97,779 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Acquired by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 97,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of VNO stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 918.80, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

