New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 127,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of STAG opened at $35.58 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.05.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.27%.

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.