New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in IQVIA by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $177.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.03 and a fifty-two week high of $253.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.