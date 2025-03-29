STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,232,000 after buying an additional 319,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $17.79 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a market cap of $877.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $63,277.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,424,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,188,021.12. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 1,074,103 shares of company stock worth $17,900,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

STAAR Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

