Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,685,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,562,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $600,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.5 %

KDP stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,397,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,292,570. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.